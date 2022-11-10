Martha Molowia’s early try gave the Orchids a surprise lead at Headingley but England roared back thanks to Leah Burke’s hat-trick, Hardcastle’s double and further tries from Tara Jane Stanley, Vicky Whitfield and Caitlin Beevers.

The result means that Papua New Guinea will face the winner of tonight’s Group B clash between holders Australia and New Zealand, while England will take on the loser in the other semi-final on Monday.