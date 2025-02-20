Championship rugby league returns to The Shay this Sunday against Barrow. Photo by Simon Hall.

Halifax Panthers welcome Barrow Raiders to The Shay this weekend for their first Championship home game of the 2025 campaign.

And they will be looking to continue from where they left off in their curtain-raiser to the new league season - a brilliant 28-14, come-from-behind victory at Sheffield Eagles.

Ahead of this Sunday’s game (February 23, kick off 3pm) with Barrow, who beat Hunslet 38-12 in their opening fixture, Fax head coach Kyle Eastmond told the official club’s media:

“It is about consistently repeating our game and repeating our efforts and our performances so ultimately that will be the message.

“It is all good doing it one week but we need to do it every week and we will be working hard, as I always say, as a group of staff to help the lads to be able to do that.”

On the performance at Sheffield, which saw the Panthers recover from a 14-6 half-time to deficit and score 22 unanswered points in the second half, Eastmond said:

“It feels really good. They are a really tough side to play against and the boys got what they deserved in the end.

“It was calm (at half-time) and it needed to be calm. Obviously there were a few words that needed to be said but we got the right messages into the players and they came out and they delivered.

“That is what it is about.

“We like to be a threat on both sides with the ball. We were trying to see where we could create opportunities and the lads did a great job in trying to find them and building pressure in certain areas of the field.

“I thought they did a great job.”

Eastmond is now looking forward to seeing the Fax fans at The Shay for the first time in a league encounter.

He said: “It’s such a great set of loyal fans, supporting the lads when they need it and always there to the end and supporting us.

“It is something that doesn’t go unnoticed and we appreciate it so much. I am looking forward to seeing them all next week at home.”