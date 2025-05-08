Halifax Panthers will welcome Doncaster to The Shay this Sunday. Photo by Simon Hall.

Halifax Panthers are back on home soil this coming Sunday when they welcome Doncaster to The Shay (kick off 3pm), after a tough test in Toulouse last weekend.

Top-of-the-table Fax were backed by a terrific away support in the south of France on Saturday but suffered their second defeat of the Championship season by being on the wrong end of a 32-0 scoreline.

And head coach Kyle Eastmond hopes his players will be able to return to winning ways against a Donny side which has lost three of its last four games.

He told Panthers TV: “It needs to be solved. We are aware that they (Toulouse) are a good side. At the end of the day we need to work harder to get into games and be comfortable in there, rather than worrying about taking chances.

“I have seen enough over the few months I have been here. We have played well at times but I feel like we have squeezed the lemon a little bit out of some of the resources we have.

“In terms of individuals, and individual errors, I have seen enough. Of course there will be some changes (against Doncaster) and rightly so. It’s not something brand new, this is something that has needed to be worked on for the last few weeks and we haven’t been able to do it.”

He added: “In terms of next week, we’ll look at that next, and we will work hard and go again and we will be ready for next week.

“In terms of (the fans) putting your hand in your pocket, coming out to support a team and believing in them, ultimately, the performance didn’t marry up to that.”

Eastmond also admitted that Brandon Douglas was “struggling” but said the club would find out “how bad” it was this week.

In this weekend’s other Championship games, there’s a West Yorkshire derby between Batley Bulldogs and Bradford Bulls, Featherstone Rovers travel to Widnes Vikings, London Broncos host Sheffield Eagles and York Knights play rock-bottom Hunslet. On Saturday, it’s fourth against third as Oldham welcome Toulouse to Boundary Park.