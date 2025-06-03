'Hungry' new boy Maxime Jobe backed to give Halifax Panthers extra toughness

Maxime Jobe is aiming to make an impact at Halifax Panthers.

Halifax Panthers head coach Kyle Eastmond is backing his latest signing from France to add the ruggedness the side needs in the second half of the Betfred Championship season.

After a flying start to the campaign the Panthers have found it tougher in recent weeks and Eastmond believes 25-year-old loose forward Maxime Jobe can deliver a timely boost when he adapts to the British game.

Jobe has arrived from Baroudeurs de Pia XIII following the competition of France’s Elite XIII competition and will add further depth to the Halifax squad.

Standing at 6ft3 tall, he is expected to add punch to the Fax pack.

“Max is a good, tough middle who’s spent a lot of time in the Catalans system and has got a lot of attributes that we need and that we’re looking for in terms of ruggedness,” explained Panthers boss Eastmond.

"He’s a tough, big rangy middle and he’s hungry, which is probably the most important thing. He’s raring to get going.

“We want him to bring what he brought when he played in the French League, we’ve done our due diligence and some of the tough forwards in that league have said he can be a handful.

"And he plays with that kind of mindset and that’s what we need. We want people who want to put their body on the line to go out there and do the job.”

Eastmond added: “He’s got a lot of improvement in him as well, which is something we enjoy here, helping players get better and improve themselves.

"He’s the sort of player I like in that he wants to work hard and put his body on the line for his teammates, when you get players that are hungry and low maintenance, he just wants to be here. We’re really happy to have him.

“There’s no pressure on him day one, we just want him to be himself, rip in and give it his everything.”

Jobe made his Super League debut for Catalans Dragons against Wigan Warriors in September 2022, but has spent the majority of his career in the Elite XIII competition with Saint-Estève XIII Catalan.