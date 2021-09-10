“I am proud of what our team has achieved this season” says Panthers coach Grix

Coach Simon Grix at the launch of newly named Halifax Panthers, formerly Fax RLFC at the Shay, Halifax

With two regular season games remaining and a play-off campaign just around the corner, the Panthers have a lot to play for.

The team will be looking to return to winning ways when they take on Whitehaven this Sunday.

Halifax will come into that game on the back of a 54-22 defeat to Featherstone Rovers – a scoreline which didn’t exactly reflect the team’s efforts according to the Fax boss.

“The weekends game was a funny one really,” said Grix. “Featherstone are undoubtedly a classy team with serious quality across the park. But for a few lucky bounces and a couple of times us gifting them opportunities, the score line would have been closer.

“We have work to do but we are not too despondent. As bad as a defeat hurts, we hope to earn ourselves the opportunity to go back there and right some of those wrongs.”

A trip to Cumbria awaits this weekend as Halifax look to end the regular season on a positive note.

However, picking up a win over in Whitehaven is far easier said than done according to Grix, who said: “Whitehaven are in great form and still have a chance of the top six. They seem to have a strong team ethic and are the surprise of the Championship in my opinion.

“Gary Charlton has done a great job this year, recruiting wisely, adding quality to proud Cumbrian grunt. We both have plenty to play for so it makes for a great game.”

Despite recent defeats against Widnes and Featherstone, Grix believes this has been a strong season for his team but one which is far from over.

He added: “It’s not quite time to reflect on the season in its entirety yet, but I am proud of what our team has achieved this year.

“There have been many barriers over the last 18 months, some published some not. But ultimately, we have been able to pull together, play with pride in our jersey and those we represent.