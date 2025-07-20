The Fox's Biscuits Stadium.

Halifax Panthers’ head coach Kyle Eastmond praised his side’s composure as they spectacularly recovered from a 16-6 deficit with 15 minutes left to win at Batley Bulldogs.

Fax, who ended their seven-game winless run in sensational fashion against high-flying Toulouse last weekend, looked like they were being brought back down to earth at a very soggy Fox’s Biscuits Stadium on Sunday afternoon with a Lucas Walshaw try and three Josh Woods goals giving Batley a 10-6 lead.

And they had an even bigger mountain to climb when they fell further behind at the start of the second half through Robbie Butterworth’s converted try.

However, a hat-trick of dramatic late tries from James Saltonstall, Charlie Graham and Adam Tangata gave the Panthers a stunning 18-16 victory.

Eastmond said after the game:

“Credit to both teams. It was really tough conditions. I thought both teams could easily have won that. But I am really proud of how we got over the line there. It’s about winning and we managed to do it.

“Looking after the ball and our discipline was going to be key and I thought we were pretty poor at that in the first half. We managed to tidy it a little bit, not perfectly, but enough to get the win.

“We got dragged into a dogfight early on in that game which we didn’t need to. So we needed to sort out our discipline a little bit and complete our sets. I think the biggest message at half-time was composure and just calming the lads down a little bit.”

Butterworth’s try seemed to be the match-winner but Eastmond insisted there wasn’t any panic in the camp.

He said: “It was disappointment at the time because it was on our turnover. We dropped it and they scored in the next set. Really disappointed with that.

“But I know that we can score a couple of tries in ten minutes no problem. It is about getting into the right area of the field and executing. No panic.

“The boys deserve the credit as they are out there doing it.”

Saltonstall’s crucial try to get Fax back into the contest arrived on his 250th appearance for his hometown club.

“He is pretty outstanding,” Eastmond said “I have been here a few months and everybody talks about his hard work and his carries, which are unbelievable by the way. But do not underestimate his game understanding and his knowledge of rugby league.

“Full credit to him. I hope he enjoyed that win and hopefully there are a few more left in him. I'm really happy for him.”

On Tangata’s match-winning effort, he said:

“The old legs got him there. He deserves it. He really deserves that moment. He is a dependable, he plays every week, he turns up and he gives it everything.

“I am really happy for him to get over and get that win for us.”

The Panthers are back in action when they host Championship leaders York Knights at Odsal on Friday evening.