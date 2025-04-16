The Shay plays host to the West Yorkshire derby between Halifax Panthers and Bradford Bulls on Good Friday. Photo by Simon Hall

It’s the fixture most Halifax Panthers fans look out for at the start of a new rugby league season.

And games between Halifax and West Yorkshire neighbours Bradford Bulls certainly haven’t disappointed in recent years.

But Good Friday’s Championship showdown at The Shay (kick off 3pm) may bear that more intensity and passion due to the glorious start Fax have made to the 2025 campaign.

Last Friday’s 46-12 victory at bottom of the table Hunslet strengthened the Panthers’ position at the other end. They are now six wins from six at the top, three points ahead of their nearest challengers, Oldham, in second.

The Bulls are currently in sixth, on six points, albeit having played a game less. However, a win for Kyle Eastmond’s in front of what is expected to be the largest crowd at The Shay so far this season, could see them hold an eight point advantage over their fierce rivals.

Eastmond told Panthers TV ahead of the derby:

“I know how important it is. But, at the end of the day, they are a top quality team that we have got to prepare for.

“We are not going to be doing much different to what we do. We will just respect them. We will prepare for them the way we should and we go out there trying to get our job right.

“We don’t want to get too carried away. It is another game of rugby league and one that we have got to prepare for right.”

On the prospect of a bumper crowd, he added: “They are massively important. Their support goes a long way. It makes a massive difference.”