'I thought we were pretty average': Halifax Panthers head coach disappointed with his side's display in Summer Bash defeat to Batley Bulldogs

Halifax Panthers head coach Simon Grix described his side’s performance as “pretty average” as they lost to Batley Bulldogs at the Summer Bash.
By Stacy Mowforth
Published 29th May 2023, 17:23 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th May 2023, 17:23 BST

Speaking after Sunday’s match in York, a down-hearted Grix gave credit to Batley.

“Credit to Batley, they did what they always do. We’ve spoke about them being a team that doesn’t go away,” he said.

The Panthers were without the instrumental Joe Keyes, missing due to a torn pectoral which will see him out for three months.

Halifax Panthers players applaud their fans following their Summer Bash defeat to Batley Bulldogs at the LNER Community Stadium, York, UK. Photo by Simon Hall.Halifax Panthers players applaud their fans following their Summer Bash defeat to Batley Bulldogs at the LNER Community Stadium, York, UK. Photo by Simon Hall.
“Today it wouldn’t have mattered if Keyes was there, because Keyes is not there to run hard and tackle hard,” Grix said.

“I thought we were pretty average today. It was tough to take, just because we didn’t have an answer for it. They rolled us over in the middle of the field.”

Fax next face Toulouse in France.

“We’ll review this one, we’ll preview the next one, we’ll train as smart as we can and we’ll try and leave no stone unturned,” Grix said.

25 photos from the Summer Bash as Halifax Panthers faced Batley Bulldogs in York
Related topics:Simon GrixHalifax PanthersBatley BulldogsYork