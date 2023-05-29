'I thought we were pretty average': Halifax Panthers head coach disappointed with his side's display in Summer Bash defeat to Batley Bulldogs
“Credit to Batley, they did what they always do. We’ve spoke about them being a team that doesn’t go away,” he said.
The Panthers were without the instrumental Joe Keyes, missing due to a torn pectoral which will see him out for three months.
“Today it wouldn’t have mattered if Keyes was there, because Keyes is not there to run hard and tackle hard,” Grix said.
“I thought we were pretty average today. It was tough to take, just because we didn’t have an answer for it. They rolled us over in the middle of the field.”
Fax next face Toulouse in France.
“We’ll review this one, we’ll preview the next one, we’ll train as smart as we can and we’ll try and leave no stone unturned,” Grix said.