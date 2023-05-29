Speaking after Sunday’s match in York, a down-hearted Grix gave credit to Batley.

“Credit to Batley, they did what they always do. We’ve spoke about them being a team that doesn’t go away,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Panthers were without the instrumental Joe Keyes, missing due to a torn pectoral which will see him out for three months.

Halifax Panthers players applaud their fans following their Summer Bash defeat to Batley Bulldogs at the LNER Community Stadium, York, UK. Photo by Simon Hall.

“Today it wouldn’t have mattered if Keyes was there, because Keyes is not there to run hard and tackle hard,” Grix said.

“I thought we were pretty average today. It was tough to take, just because we didn’t have an answer for it. They rolled us over in the middle of the field.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fax next face Toulouse in France.