When Liam Finn took his seat at Wembley for Halifax Panthers’ 1895 Cup Final against Batley Bulldogs in August, ‘whispers’ had already begun to circulate that Simon Grix’s successor was watching on.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Of course, that should be no surprise considering Finn is Halifax born and bred and a lifelong fan. He was there in 1987 and 88, albeit the memories of those Challenge Cup finals have somewhat faded.

“It wasn’t common knowledge but I had already agreed to come to the club by that point,” Finn admitted to the Courier. “Most people had heard whispers that I was coming. It was quite awkward for me.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But Finn, irrespective of his new role that was on the horizon, was there willing his hometown club, who he had played for and helped coach under Grix in 2022, over the line against a never-say-die Batley side.

New Halifax Panthers head coach Liam Finn was 'proud of the town' after the 12-10 1895 Cup Final victory over Batley Bulldogs at Wembley. (Photo by Simon Hall.)

“I just wanted them to win,” he said. “I was proud of the town and happy for all of the lads who I had had a small involvement with the year before. And, obviously, I was pleased for Simon more than anything, especially at that point knowing he was finishing at the club at the end of the year.

“He had been on a good journey and had rebuilt the squad over the years he had been in charge. He was in a big game and won it. After what he had done, I was so proud of Simon having grown up with him, played with him and worked with him.

“The team was on a journey with Simon. For him to leave with a trophy in his back pocket was a nice reward. It was well deserved for all the hard work he put in.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A new adventure for Fax and for Finn, who expertly guided Dewsbury Rams to an instant return back to the Championship in 2023, has now commenced.

Are the Panthers set for more success in 2024?

Finn said: “I’d love there to be another improvement with the group and make a step up. I am working hard to make that a possibility and so are the players.