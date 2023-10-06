Simon Grix has admitted he will still visit The Shay to watch his hometown club after leaving his role as Halifax Panthers’ head coach.

Grix announced his decision to step down from the position in July and carried on until the end of the season but was unable to guide the club into the Championship play-offs.

And while his new role is yet to be officially revealed, Grix has said he will still attend games as a fan, giving support to his friend Liam Finn, who this season led Dewsbury Rams to the League 1 title, who takes over for 2024.

“I’ll be here all the time,” Grix said. “I am not sure what our games will be at my next destination or what day they’ll be at but I’ll be down watching at any opportunity.

Simon Grix lifts the 1895 Cup at Wembley in August. (Photo by Simon Hall)

“I’ve been a fan since prior to this job and prior to playing for Halifax so that is not going to change.

“I have got no regrets. I have enjoyed it. It has been an absolute honour and parting ways in this way, potentially, means that one day I could come back.

“But, for the not too distant future, I will just be a supporter like the rest.”

As for the future of Fax under the leadership of Finn, who also had a spell as Grix’s assistant during the 2022 campaign, the outgoing head coach said:

“I am excited for Finny. It’s in a good spot. There are good people around the club that are trying to push it forward and, hopefully, they can get a bit of luck on that front which can help them get the progress that we are all dying to see at Halifax.

“I really do wish everyone attached to the club the very best. I am sure Finny will do a great job and we can get back to some consistency next year. That’s the bit that’s been missed all year. I think that will be one of the first things on Finny’s wish list - let’s get consistent.”

He added: “I think change is just as good as a rest, or so they say. There’s time to refresh and reflect on what’s been good, what's been bad and all the rest of it. And then move on. For my development it is really important that I do that.

