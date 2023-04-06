News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Your smart watch can reveal signs of heart failure, study says
43 minutes ago Grandmother dies after tummy tuck and bum lift surgery in Turkey
1 hour ago Time confirmed for UK Emergency Alert test
1 hour ago Ikea Easter bank holiday opening times including Good Friday
1 hour ago All the major financial changes happening in April - full list
2 hours ago Most expensive place to buy a seaside home in Britain revealed

Illingworth Ladies set their sights on Challenge Cup success

​llingworth's women's rugby league team started the 2022/23 winter season with nothing more than the aim of giving their young squad some experience at Open Age level.

By The Newsroom
Published 6th Apr 2023, 10:00 BST- 1 min read
Illingworth Ladies set their sights on Challenge Cup successIllingworth Ladies set their sights on Challenge Cup success
Illingworth Ladies set their sights on Challenge Cup success

The plan being that this would be carried over into the WRL League 1 summer season against the likes of Halifax, Rochdale Hornets etc.

Confounding most expectations, the lasses.... with a team average age of 18..... were well in contention for the league title right to the end, and brushed aside the competition to reach the Challenge Cup Final. Sunday 9th April at Featherstone's Post Office Road

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Their opponents are Methley, a team that on their day can be a fine team themselves, and matches between the two can overheat at times, so the match officials will certainly earn their pie and pea supper

Illingworth's success is built on a strong defensive attitude and some devastating attacking play.

Most Popular

A lot will rest on the shoulders of the pack, with Debbie Smith and Regan Walker , both veterans at 33 and 23, prominent. These 2 are well to the fore in both sides of the game, and their performance will go a long way to deciding the outcome. However readers shouldn't think Illingworth are a “ 2 player” team. Match winners exist across the park and the likes of Holly Waddington, Jess Oldroyd, Macy McDermott and Angel Bentley will catch the eye.

The day is a double header, with the Plate Final kicking off at 12.00 noon.

League 1Rochdale HornetsHalifaxFeatherstone