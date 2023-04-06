Illingworth Ladies set their sights on Challenge Cup success

The plan being that this would be carried over into the WRL League 1 summer season against the likes of Halifax, Rochdale Hornets etc.

Confounding most expectations, the lasses.... with a team average age of 18..... were well in contention for the league title right to the end, and brushed aside the competition to reach the Challenge Cup Final. Sunday 9th April at Featherstone's Post Office Road

Their opponents are Methley, a team that on their day can be a fine team themselves, and matches between the two can overheat at times, so the match officials will certainly earn their pie and pea supper

Illingworth's success is built on a strong defensive attitude and some devastating attacking play.

A lot will rest on the shoulders of the pack, with Debbie Smith and Regan Walker , both veterans at 33 and 23, prominent. These 2 are well to the fore in both sides of the game, and their performance will go a long way to deciding the outcome. However readers shouldn't think Illingworth are a “ 2 player” team. Match winners exist across the park and the likes of Holly Waddington, Jess Oldroyd, Macy McDermott and Angel Bentley will catch the eye.