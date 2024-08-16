In-form Halifax Panthers looking for four wins on the bounce at Swinton Lions
Victories over Batley Bulldogs, York Knights and Barrow Raiders have seen in-form Fax climb to tenth in the table, just four points behind sixth-placed Featherstone Rovers who hold that crucial last play-off spot.
And while Liam Finn’s primary focus is on his Fax side “doing the job” at Heywood Road, eyes will also be on other results over the course of the Round 20 weekend to see if they can close the gap on Fev even further.
Finn said: “We’re getting to that point now we’re sort of disappointed when the teams below you haven’t knocked off the teams above you to start climbing the table. We’re starting to be hopeful and looking up and trying to knock some of them off up above us and hoping the ones below us start winning a few.
“It’s a nicer position to be in but, at the same time, we can only take care of what we can take care of and keep trying to knock off our wins. We will get what we deserve in the end.
“They get more important every week, regardless of what happens the week before. We need to prepare for a good Swinton team, who are a really good team at home.
“We need to get our performance right. If we get our performance right we will get the result we deserve.”
He added: “Of course we want to be challenging for the top six but we just need to go and beat Swinton. Do that job.
“We haven’t started particularly well and have played really well chasing. Sometimes you give yourself too much to do and it could end up being the same way in the league table.
“Hopefully we can do enough to give ourselves a chance.”
Finn and Fax can welcome back Jacob Fairbank after the end of his suspension, while the head coach also confirmed that Gareth Widdop is due an “imminent” return from injury. Loanees from Leeds Rhinos could also “be in the mix” to face Swinton.
