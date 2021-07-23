In-form Panthers aim to pick up where they left off as they prepare for return to action

Halifax's Ben Kavanagh. Picture Jonathan Gawthorpe

Panthers, fourth in the Betfred Championship, travel to Sheffield Eagles on Sunday targeting their seventh successive win and Grix said: “You don’t want it to end when you’re playing well do you?

“Having said that, over the past few matches there were a lot of physical encounters and I think that started to take its toll. The weekly grind of constant training and matches is tough going, and breaking it up with a few days off freshens us all up.”

Fax prop Ben Kavanagh added: “It gave us a chance to look back, and reflect on what we’ve done for the first half of the season. We’ll have a good chat this week to hopefully try and stay where we are.

“I think the Sheffield match will be tough, they’re always a tough team to play.