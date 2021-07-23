In-form Panthers aim to pick up where they left off as they prepare for return to action

The week’s break for the Challenge Cup final has been a welcome one for Halifax Panthers but boss Simon Grix is keen to maintain his side’s excellent run of form.

By James Robinson
Friday, 23rd July 2021, 11:14 am
Halifax's Ben Kavanagh. Picture Jonathan Gawthorpe

Panthers, fourth in the Betfred Championship, travel to Sheffield Eagles on Sunday targeting their seventh successive win and Grix said: “You don’t want it to end when you’re playing well do you?

“Having said that, over the past few matches there were a lot of physical encounters and I think that started to take its toll. The weekly grind of constant training and matches is tough going, and breaking it up with a few days off freshens us all up.”

Fax prop Ben Kavanagh added: “It gave us a chance to look back, and reflect on what we’ve done for the first half of the season. We’ll have a good chat this week to hopefully try and stay where we are.

“I think the Sheffield match will be tough, they’re always a tough team to play.

“Toulouse and Featherstone are probably going to finish first and second, but I think we could get third.”

