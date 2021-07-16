In-form Panthers have more in the tank, says Grix

Halifax Panthers v Whitehaven

Panthers notched their sixth straight win last weekend to stay in the top four ahead of this weekend’s break for the Challenge Cup.

But Grix thinks there is more to come from Fax, saying: “We’ve got a few strings we haven’t used yet. We have got to the stage now that we can predict what our opponents might do.

“We won’t go away from what’s been successful, but we might tweak things around as well.”

The week off gives the likes of Connor Robinson Ed Barber and Nick Rawsthorne to get back to full fitness before the trip to Sheffield Eagles on July 25.

And Panthers’ Greg Worthington also welcomes the break, saying: “When you don’t have a game, the coaching staff get a chance to look at the players’ condition.