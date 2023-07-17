News you can trust since 1853
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Wimbledon 2023: Marketa Vondrousova wins women’s final
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76
Ben Wallace to step down as defence secretary
Lachlan Walmsley dives in at the corner for Halifax Panthers against Newcastle at The Shay on Sunday, July 16Lachlan Walmsley dives in at the corner for Halifax Panthers against Newcastle at The Shay on Sunday, July 16
Lachlan Walmsley dives in at the corner for Halifax Panthers against Newcastle at The Shay on Sunday, July 16

In pictures: 17 match action photos as Halifax Panthers defeat Newcastle Thunder at The Shay

Halifax Panthers returned to winning ways with 50-12 thrashing of Newcastle Thunder at The Shay on Sunday afternoon.
By Dominic Brown
Published 17th Jul 2023, 15:26 BST
Updated 17th Jul 2023, 15:27 BST

A brace from Lachlan Walmsley and Matty Gee, as well as tries from Ben Crooks, Dan Murray, Zac McComb, Ben Kavanagh and Brandon Moore gave the Panthers a confidence-boosting victory ahead of their 1895 Cup semi-final at London Broncos on Saturday evening (July 22).

Here is a selection of photos from the match, taken by photographer Simon Hall.

Simon Grix pleased with Halifax Panthers’ 'building' in thrashing of Newcastle Thunder

Halifax Panthers thrashed Newcastle 50-12 at The Shay on Sunday, July 16

1. Match action

Halifax Panthers thrashed Newcastle 50-12 at The Shay on Sunday, July 16 Photo: Simon Hall

Photo Sales
Halifax Panthers thrashed Newcastle 50-12 at The Shay on Sunday, July 16

2. Match action

Halifax Panthers thrashed Newcastle 50-12 at The Shay on Sunday, July 16 Photo: Simon Hall

Photo Sales
Halifax Panthers thrashed Newcastle 50-12 at The Shay on Sunday, July 16

3. Match action

Halifax Panthers thrashed Newcastle 50-12 at The Shay on Sunday, July 16 Photo: Simon Hall

Photo Sales
Halifax Panthers thrashed Newcastle 50-12 at The Shay on Sunday, July 16

4. Match action

Halifax Panthers thrashed Newcastle 50-12 at The Shay on Sunday, July 16 Photo: Simon Hall

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:Halifax PanthersNewcastle ThunderSimon Grix