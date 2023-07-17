In pictures: 17 match action photos as Halifax Panthers defeat Newcastle Thunder at The Shay
Halifax Panthers returned to winning ways with 50-12 thrashing of Newcastle Thunder at The Shay on Sunday afternoon.
By Dominic Brown
Published 17th Jul 2023, 15:26 BST
Updated 17th Jul 2023, 15:27 BST
A brace from Lachlan Walmsley and Matty Gee, as well as tries from Ben Crooks, Dan Murray, Zac McComb, Ben Kavanagh and Brandon Moore gave the Panthers a confidence-boosting victory ahead of their 1895 Cup semi-final at London Broncos on Saturday evening (July 22).
Here is a selection of photos from the match, taken by photographer Simon Hall.
