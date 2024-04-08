In pictures: Halifax Panthers defeat Batley Bulldogs on a muddy afternoon at The Shay

Halifax Panthers won the West Yorkshire derby against Batley Bulldogs on a wet and muddy afternoon at The Shay. Photo: Simon HallHalifax Panthers won the West Yorkshire derby against Batley Bulldogs on a wet and muddy afternoon at The Shay. Photo: Simon Hall
Halifax Panthers defeated Batley Bulldogs 18-10 in their Championship clash at The Shay on Sunday afternoon.
By Dominic Brown
Published 8th Apr 2024

Louis Jouffret kicked Fax to victory, adding 10 points from the boot to add to tries by Tom Inman and James Woodburn-Hall.

Robbie Butterworth and Joe Burton crossed for the Bulldogs.

Defeat continued Batley’s losing start to the Championship season, condemning the Bulldogs to their third successive league defeat, while Fax returned to winning ways after their defeat to Bradford Bulls in their previous match.

The West Yorkshire derby was played in testing muddy conditions as wind and rain lashed down, creating more concerns among both Panthers and FC Halifax Town fans about the state of the pitch at The Shay.

Here is a selection of photos from the match, courtesy of Simon Hall.

