“It’s a massive game” says Robinson as Panthers prepare for Featherstone

Connor Robinson. Photo: Simon Hall/OMH Rugby Pics

The 26-year-old made a successful return to the team last weekend as the Panthers thrashed bottom-of-the-table Swinton 48-12. Robinson scored 12 of those points as Fax returned to winning ways.

The victory solidified their place in the top six meaning the Panthers will be fighting for promotion in September.

“We don’t really want to limp into the play-offs on backs of defeats,” said Robinson.

“Winning becomes a habit, and so does losing. If we get back into that losing habit it’s a hard thing to break.

“It would be nice to get a few wins on our way to the play-offs and then have a good go in there.”

Before Halifax turn their attention to the promotion push, they must first complete their three remaining regular season games – starting with Featherstone this Sunday.

Robinson said: “They’re the ones sitting pretty second from top with only one loss. It would be nice to go there and do a job. It’s a massive game and if we’re going to put a marker down for the play-offs, that would be a good way to start things, having a good go against Fev.

“I’m not going to come out and say we’re going to do this, that and the other. If we do all the little things right then I think we’ll be alright.

“It’s one of those. We’re a bit busted so we’ll see who is fit this week, hopefully we’ll get some bodies back and we’ll see how we fare at the weekend.”

The player also had his say on the current state of rugby league saying: “I just think it needs a shake up, it needs a change. Something needs to change to get more fans in.

“Bits and bobs involving the game like fiddling around with rules. There’s a lot of easy sin bins at the minute and as a player, it’s frustrating to watch.