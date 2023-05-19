Grayson, a boyhood Fax fan, has been chairman since October following a takeover of the club and, during his 50-year involvement, has seen the highs of a league title and Challenge Cup success in the 1980s, as well as the despair of relegation in 2003.

That Challenge Cup triumph in 1987 came against tonight’s opponents St Helens, who they play in the sixth round of the prestigious competition. 2003 was also the last time they hosted Saints at The Shay.

And it’s all on the same weekend in which the town’s football club make the momentous trip to Wembley to take on Gateshead in non-league’s most prestigious cup competition.

Dave Grayson, chairman of Halifax Panthers

“The rugby is obviously my passion but I am so enthusiastic about both the rugby and football teams,” Grayson admitted. “And for them both to come together, on the same weekend is special.

“We have got the World Club and Super League champions in town. It is just fantastic. There is no bigger prize when you think about the internationals that St Helens are bringing to town and the fact they’ve gone to Australia and beaten their top team in their own backyard. That was a fantastic achievement for the game.

“So to actually host them in the Challenge Cup is a real pleasure, regardless of the score, win, lose or draw. We have not seen them for years at Halifax, so it is just great to have them back in town. If we win I’ll be going out and putting Lottery numbers on for Saturday!”

He added: “I can’t unfortunately (make it to Wembley on Sunday). I am in touch with David Bosomworth (FC Halifax Town chairman) quite regularly, comparing notes on how each other’s team is doing but I can’t make it. I know some of our fans are.

“I would like the Halifax Town supporters to know that there is a rugby chairman here who does actually care about the Halifax Town football team. I am passionate about both. Absolutely, without a shadow of a doubt, bring that trophy home.”

Reminiscing on Fax’s own special day at Wembley in 1987, in which they won, incredibly, 19-18, he reflected:

“We were underdogs that day by the bookies and St Helens were favourites. I watched Halifax all the way through that season and they weren't a team of superstars but they played very well as a team and they were very hard to beat.

“I am quite a level-headed guy, but that was the one and only game in all my 50-odd years of watching Halifax where, literally, in that second half I was screaming at every tackle, every pass. It was just so passionate and we were hanging on at one point.

“It was just a lifetime memory that I will never forget. We have had some exciting times with Halifax since then but never anything to match that. And it still sticks in the memories of thousands of people in Halifax.”

And on hosting Saints in what is both clubs’ 150th anniversary year, he said:

“You couldn’t write it. This game is not the final but for us, where we are at at the moment, it probably is. We are on the cusp of starting to build something special.

“It is a special event and it is not every day that St Helens come to town, playing at The Shay with all their international stars. I just want people to enjoy the atmosphere of a big game.”

And he has a final message for Simon Grix and the players.

“They just need to enjoy it. I genuinely think we have got a great coach in Simon Grix who is consistently delivering the results on much-less budgets than some of the other clubs in the Championship.

“This one is a bit of a free hit for him. It is good for him to test his coaching experience against Paul Wellens, albeit he is still quite new to his role, but he has been around that club through the whole system.

“For our lads to be playing against internationals, it’s a chance for them to be in the shop window. We don’t want anyone to go anywhere but it is going to be a fantastic experience that they can pass on to their families and say, “I played against that player who plays for England.”

“We also have a few in there who can cause a few surprises and I’m sure Simon is doing his coaching bit to try and challenge them.

“They need to enjoy the experience and enjoy the atmosphere at The Shay because there will be a lot more people there than there normally would. Give it 100 per cent. You have nothing to lose. It goes fast so they just need to enjoy it.”

