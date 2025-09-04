The new pitch at The Shay.

Halifax Panthers finally return to The Shay this weekend after a three-month stay at Odsal, knowing that a victory will confirm their place in the Championship play-offs.

The Panthers welcome fellow play-off rivals Widnes Vikings for the blockbuster homecoming match on Sunday, September 7 (kick off 3pm) on the back of three consecutive wins.

The latest victory, a thoroughly convincing 44-10 success at Barrow Raiders last weekend, put Kyle Eastmond’s men on 25 points, one point ahead of the Vikings.

And with only two rounds remaining, a fourth successive triumph will therefore ensure their place in the end-of-season extravaganza.

Widnes, however, are in fine form themselves having won their last five games. And, since May 25, Sunday’s visitors have only lost once away from home.

“It’s exciting,” Eastmond told Panthers TV. “We will keep working. It’s another tough test but we are looking forward to it.

“It’s always nice to have a little run of wins. We will just do what we do. We will turn up and we will make sure the lads are in the right position to play well next week and I am sure they will.

“It’s another tough test but we will get our job done, respect the opposition and look forward to it.”

The Panthers have been helped by the recent performances of former NRL star David Nofoaluma, who was a constant threat in Cumbria.

Eastmond said: “David is a top quality player. We are really happy to have him. I still think there is a little bit more in him. He knows that. He is hungry to keep improving, which is the best thing.

“I am glad he had another good game, but so did every other player. They all deserved a lot of credit.

“They all turned up with the right mentality, in a tough environment and got the job done.”

Sunday’s game against Widnes will be the first opportunity for Fax to play on the new state of the art hybrid pitch which has been installed at The Shay over the summer.