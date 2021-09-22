“I’ve loved every minute” - Panthers’ Scott Grix confirms he is to retire at the end of the season

Scott Grix in action for Halifax Panthers in their away victory at Swinton Lions in the RL Championship league game on Sunday June 20. Halifax RLFC won 34 - 4.

Grix’s decision comes after an impressive career with over 400 appearances with seven different clubs and Ireland.

The 37-year-old told the club’s website: “Thanks to everyone that’s been a part of my journey, I’ve loved every minute and will take away so many memories.

“Thanks to the Panthers for the opportunity to finish my career at my hometown club after starting my career here some time ago!

“I’m looking forward to being at the club in a coaching role and helping the team continue to progress.

“For now I will put all my effort into finshing the season as strong as possible.”

Panthers head coach Simon Grix, Scott’s brother, told the club’s website: “Scott hasn’t been here too long but I feel has added a lot of value to our group in terms of his high standards of preparation and team first mentality.

“He has invested himself in each club but I think if he would tell you representing his home town has been a privilege to him as it was for myself.

“He has done a brilliant job this year, a lifetime full back really, playing a very important role in the halves for us providing the direction and leadership we needed.

“He has been a great addition to our coaching team also, I am humble enough to admit I will never know it all and between Scott and Rikki, two backs in their day, they have helped fill in some blanks for me on the finer details.