Keyes, who moved from Super League side Hull KR last off season, broke a Halifax club record for most points scored in a game with 34 against Workington Town, a record previously held by retired fan favourite Steve Tyrer.

The Ireland international, who was ever present for the Wolfhounds at the recent Rugby League World Cup, played in every game during his debut season with Halifax, scoring 13 tries to add to his 110 goals.

The 27-year-old scrum-half, who was nominated for the 2022 Betfred Championship Player of the Year, said: “I’m over the moon to be playing for the Panthers again in 2024.

Halifax Panthers news

“I’ve absolutely loved my time here so far so I was over the moon to get signed up for another year. We’ve got a great set of lads and are building nicely and I’m excited to be a part of it.”

Panthers head coach Simon Grix said: “Extending Keyesy was a no-brainer really for us and I’d like to think for him too. His time at Halifax has been spent happy and that’s transferred into his performances.

"He is a very talented player who allows others to play well through his game management.”