Knowles becomes Panthers’ third signing of close season

Brad Knowles

Knowles is Simon Grix’s third new signings ahead of the 2022 campaign after the additions of Joe Keyes and Lachlan Walmsley.

“I’m really happy to have signed at Halifax and I’m looking forward to linking up with lads”, Knowles told the Panthers website. “I’ll do my best to add something to an already strong squad, some great additions been added so far and I can’t wait to compete for my spot.”

The 28 year old brings plenty of top-end Championship experience having played over 120 games for Featherstone Rovers and the Eagles where he won the inaugural 1895 Cup in 2019 at Wembley.