Kyle Eastmond calls for ‘more composure’ as Halifax Panthers look to end winless streak at London Broncos

By Adam Cheshire
Published 3rd Jul 2025, 11:00 BST
James Saltonstall scored a late try for Fax against Oldham but it wasn't enough to stop the winless run. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.complaceholder image
When high-flying Halifax Panthers thrashed London Broncos at The Shay two months ago in Round 8, it would have been scarcely unthinkable that they would not win another game before the pair meet again this coming weekend.

But, without the lack of trying, that is exactly what has transpired.

Fax travel to Ebbsfleet to face the Broncos on Saturday, July 5 (kick off 5pm) in the midst of a six-game winless run - a streak, harshly extended by Oldham who edged to a narrow 23-20 victory last weekend in the Panthers’ first of five temporary home games at Odsal Stadium.

April’s meeting between the pair saw Kyle Eastmond’s men bounce back in tremendous style following their first Championship defeat of 2025 against Bradford Bulls.

Since then, they have fallen from top to sixth, with Doncaster, Featherstone Rovers and Widnes Vikings all just a point behind and looking to swoop into the play-offs.

The Broncos have only won three times in the league all season and, being eight points from avoiding the Super 8s, look certain to finish in the bottom four.

However, they did run in 13 incredible tries, with Louix Gorman crossing for four of them, in a record-breaking 72-6 triumph at Hunslet last time out.

Eastmond said he was “proud” of his side in defeat last weekend but the head coach has called for “more composure” in “big moments.

He told Panthers TV: “I was more than proud of the way the guys operated. They played strong, they played direct, and that’s what they are good at. But the game is about big moments and moments when the game is in the balance.

“And, at the moment, we go off piste when the game is in the balance and ultimately hurt ourselves.

“I don’t like the thought of hurting ourselves when we need that bit more composure.”

