Landmark score for Panthers’ O’Neill in England victory

Nathan Collins starred with 22 points as England overcame Queensland 72-60 on the Sunshine Coast to earn a second State victory ahead of their two-Test Ashes series against the Wheelaroos.

Collins, the Leeds Rhinos pivot who scored 20 points in the second half of England’s opening victory against New South Wales, relished the chance to start against Queensland by scoring two tries and making another as they came from behind to take a 42-24 half-time lead.

Joe Coyd, the London Roosters loose forward who won the Wheels of Steel award as the outstanding player of the domestic season, scored England’s first two tries and also made one for Collins, but the Queenslanders gave the world champions a real fright by taking a 12-6 lead and continuing to compete strongly throughout.

Collins was presented afterwards with the player of the match award named after one of his England team-mates, Jack Brown, in recognition of his contribution to the development of Wheelchair Rugby League in five years working in Queensland before he returned home to Halifax last winter.

Halifax and England star Jack Brown. Picture by Will Palmer/SWpix.com.

Tom Coyd MBE, the England head coach, said: “That was a really nice tribute to Jack. He didn’t manage to win his own award, but it was very clear from the way everyone spoke that they are absolutely grateful up here in Queensland for what he’s done for the sport.”

In addition to Collins and Joe Coyd, Tom Coyd highlighted the performance of Mason Billington, the 30-year-old from Essex who only started playing Wheelchair Rugby League last year after switching from Wheelchair Basketball.

Tom Coyd said: “Our captain, Lewis King, has moved into the middle on this tour, and that has left an opportunity for someone to take the left wing spot. Mason has grabbed that opportunity with both hands.”

King was presented by local MP Jim McDonald with a shield, which has been created by the Queensland Rugby League for their fixtures against England.

Castleford’s Luis Domingos scored two more tries on his second England appearance after touching down once on his debut in New South Wales, and there was a first score in national colours for the Halifax Panthers youngster Finlay O’Neill, watched by his father and grandmother, who have both travelled out from Yorkshire for the early stages of the tour.

But Queensland ensured a compelling and high-scoring contest with Zac Schumacher scoring five of their tries and Bayley McKenna kicking nine goals from as many attempts; a warning to England as both are set to be key players for the Wheelaroos in the two Tests on the Gold Coast.