Leeds Rhinos have announced new contracts for 15 of the club’s brightest young graduates - including those who have starred at Lock Lane, Siddal, Dewsbury Celtic and Dewsbury Moor - from the club’s academy.

Ranging from new long term deals for first year academy players to extensions for players who have already broken into the first team squad, the deals are a significant investment in the Super League club’s talent and long term planning.

The longest deal will see loose forward Presley Cassell, who joined the club this year having previously played at Siddal and West Bowling, agree a new five year contract that will keep him at Headingley until at least the end of the 2028 season.

There are four year deals for half back George Brown (Dewsbury Celtic), prop Joe Butterfield (Lock Lane), back row Ben Littlewood (Lock Lane), centre centre Marcus Qareqare (Lock Lane) and full backs Joe Diskin (Dewsbury Moor, Dewsbury Celtic) and Harley Thomas (Dewsbury Celtic).

Leeds Rhinos have announced new contracts for 15 of the club’s brightest young graduates - including Riley Lumb who played for Lock Lane. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

Winger Riley Lumb (Lock Lane), who has already made his Super League debut with the Rhinos, has also signed a new four year deal.

Leeds Rhinos sporting director, Ian Blease said: “Leeds Rhinos has always been proud of its track record of not only developing quality, young talent but also giving opportunities for them to play at the highest level.

“This next generation will be hoping they too can make their mark and follow in the footsteps of fellow Rhinos Ash Handley and Harry Newman.

“On behalf of everyone at the club, I would like to thank all staff who have worked on the development of these young players thus far, their tireless dedication over the years has led up to this commitment by the club along with the support each player has received from his family and community club.”

Leeds Rhinos head of youth, John Bastian, added, “It is a significant commitment by the young Rhinos players and the club.

“This is a group of talented young men, who cover all positions, and have time to develop in the Super League squad and push hard to compete for a starting position in the team in the years ahead.”