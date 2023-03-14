Leigh Leopards prop Gannon signs for Halifax Panthers on loan
Prop forward Jacob Gannon has joined Halifax Panthers on an initial one month loan from Super League side Leigh Leopards.
The 21 year-old, the eldest son of former Fax forward Jim Gannon, came through the system at Warrington Wolves before making the move to the Leigh Sports Village this winter.
The England Academy international has previously enjoyed spells on loan with Bradford Bulls, York Knights and Rochdale Hornets.
And Panthers head coach Simon Grix was happy to make an addition to his pack following the release of Ryan King earlier in the week.
“It’s no secret that we haven’t a huge squad, so we welcome Jacob in for a month. He is a smart player with some versatility so he ticks some boxes for us. He’s come through a strong system at Warrington and did well for the Bulls last year, so the Championship should hold no surprises for him.”
The young prop will immediately link up with his hometown club and will be available for selection for Sunday’s Betfred Championship Round 6 clash with newly promoted Keighley Cougars.