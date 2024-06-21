Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Halifax Panthers’ head coach Liam Finn has admitted his side “will have to get everything right” at Wakefield Trinity on Sunday, June 23 (kick off 3pm) if they are to be the first team to beat the league leaders this season.

Trin have safely negotiated the first 11 rounds of the 2024 Championship campaign without defeat after their relegation from Super League and have also followed in Fax’s footsteps by lifting the 1895 Cup at Wembley earlier in the month.

The Panthers make the trip to Belle Vue on the back of two wins out of their last three games, most recently coming from behind to fabulously beat Barrow Raiders in Cumbria last weekend. That results sees Fax in 12th place, one of five teams on eight points.

“It was good in the end,” Finn said of that 38-28 victory. “We made it hard work for ourselves during the middle period of the game, so I was pleased to come back and win. It was always in the locker but when you’re chasing, you put yourself in the land of a lottery because as much as you can get yourselves back on top in the game, you have still got to get the points.

“There were some good performances and some good character.”

Is it that type of character and battling qualities that will be needed to be the first team to topple Wakefield in the league this season?

Finn answered: “To beat Wakefield we will have to turn up with everything. We will have to get everything right. It is one of those where we will have to get everything in our own control right and some things will have to go our way as well that are outside our control.

“There is a pretty big gulf in what is effectively a Super League squad. Playing and training full-time makes a massive difference. We will prepare as we prepare every week. It’s a bit of a theme of ours at the minute to prepare to play at our best regardless of the opposition and that won’t change.”

Widnes Vikings pushed Wakey close in the round 11 clash at the DCBL Stadium last Sunday. Does that performance by the Vikings, despite their 20-18 defeat, give other Championship teams hope of beating Trin?

Finn said: “I wouldn’t read too much into that one to be honest. It was a week after playing at Wembley and winning a trophy.

“I’m sure Wakefield were just happy to get away with a win from the game. The performance wouldn’t have been anywhere near where they will be for the rest of the season.