Finn led the Rams to the League 1 title last season before making the switch to The Shay ahead of the 2024 campaign.

And his new Fax side had to come back twice - from 4-0 and 10-6 - in their opening league match at FLAIR Stadium before finally winning 24-10.

Finn said after the win: “I am delighted. It’s two points on the league table and that’s what we came for. It sets us off on the right foot.

Louis Jouffret scored two tries as Halifax Panthers recorded a win on the opening day of the Championship season at Liam Finn's old club Dewsbury Rams. Photo by Thomas Fynn.

“We had to dig deep defensively and we spent a long time on our tryline as Dewsbury threw a lot at us in terms of numbers and people in motion. We had to be on it defensively.

“We conceded one try off a kick and one try from dummy half. The one from dummy half is disappointing. But it was a massive defensive effort and a massive shift on a tough afternoon in heavy conditions.

“Both teams looked a bit leggy from the start but I thought Dewsbury were really good value for being in the game and it could have gone either way at one point.”

Fax responded well after Calum Turner’s high kick was expertly caught and touched down by Perry Whiteley, with Louis Jouffret going over.

They also fought back in the second half after the Rams’ Jacob Hookem scooted over from dummy half with Joe Keyes and Jouffret going over in the space of five minutes after Jackson Walker was sent to the sin bin.

“It was definitely a test of character,” confirmed Finn. “Everybody is aware that there are a lot of tough trips away in the Championship and none tougher than this one in terms of adjusting from your own field to this one. There are a couple of others that you have got to adjust for.

“Dewsbury played really well. It was a massive test of character and it was pleasing to come out of the other side of it.”

He added: “It was an absolute war of attrition with both teams playing tough; playing physically but generally playing within the rules and challenging each other physically.

“Fortunately for us we just about managed to come out on the other side of it and get the win.”

Asked about returning to his former club, Finn replied: “It felt a little bit strange coming back so soon after leaving but it’s a great club and I have nothing but fond memories of the place.