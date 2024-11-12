Halifax Panthers have announced that Louis Jouffret, Charlie Graham and Joe Hird will all be at the club next year.

France international Jouffret has signed a new contract which extends the 29-year-old’s stay with the Panthers into a fourth season, having joined from Whitehaven in 2022.

The half-back has scored 34 tries in 88 appearances so far for the club and is a popular figure on the terraces, winning the Supporters Player of the Season two years running.

Speaking to Fax’s club website, he said:

Louis Jouffret in action for Fax. Photo by Simon Hall.

“I’m very happy to be staying. I’ve loved my time here, I love the club, I love the boys I’m playing with. I keep saying to them ‘these are my boys’ so I’m just happy to be staying for one more year.

“Talks have been going on for a while. I think the decision started obviously when Finny was still here so I was just happy to stay with him here.

“And obviously now, with Kyle (Eastmond) coming in, it’s an exciting time. I’m looking forward to it.

“I didn’t really think about leaving. I love my time here, and if I got the opportunity to stay I was very keen for it. And it came down on a good path, I can say, and just happy to keep going for a few more games here.

“Obviously, the plan for 2025 is to do a bit better than we did this year.”

Graham has put pen to paper on a two-year deal having made 16 appearances on loan from League One neighbours Keighley Cougars during 2024 where he scored 11 tries.

He told the Panthers’ website:

“It was a pleasure to have originally signed on a loan deal. To come across to a great Championship side with a great fanbase, and play with some great people, it was a brilliant experience.

“I was hoping my Fax journey wouldn’t come to an end after the season and it hasn’t. I’m excited to say I can’t wait for the next two years.

“It’s the place I wanted to be and I’m glad I’m not going anywhere else.”

And forward Hird has also signed a new two-year contract extension having spent the latter part of 2024 with the Panthers following a short-term move from Sheffield Eagles mid-season.

Meanwhile, Kevin Larroyer has left the club and has joined recently promoted Hunslet RLFC.