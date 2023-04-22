Jouffret produced a magnificent virtuoso display, scoring a brace of tries and helping to create for James Saltonstall and Jake Maizen as Fax went 22-0 up at the break.

Saltonstall added to his tally in the second half as Fax ruthlessly ensured they would be in Monday evening’s last-16 draw, as well as securing their place in the semi-finals of the 1895 Cup. They are now 80 minutes away from Wembley, having not played at the famous ground since 1988.

Simon Grix revealed before the game that his side would be “throwing the kitchen sink” at this game, as they looked to avenge Easter Monday’s 26-22 defeat at the hands of the Bulls.

Louis Jouffret starred for the Panthers against the Bulls

As it turned out, they threw the entire kitchen, dining room, lounge and master bedroom as they blew the Bulls away with a frenetic first half display.

Fax’s fast-paced intent was clear from the third minute when Jouffret went over for his first.

The stand-off showed great hands to release Matty Gee with a short ball. And although he was brought down ten metres from the line, Jouffret received the ball back on the next play and screeched over the line.

The Bulls, coming into the game on the back of their first home defeat of the season last weekend against Batley Bulldogs, had their moments throughout, but errors and indiscipline cost them. Kieran Gill perhaps with the finest of examples, dropping ball close to the line.

Fax then went close twice in as many plays as the excellent Jouffret broke clear once more but he was well tackled. A high kick was then palmed back by Lachlan Walmsley to Maizen but he was put into touch with the try line agonisingly in front of him.

Again, Bulls had their chances before the game started to get away from them. After Dec Patton produced an immaculate 40-20, Jayden Myers couldn’t force himself over after displaying fancy footwork before Chester Butler was held up on the fifth.

If Fax were fantastic in defence, they were ferocious in attack and Jouffret deservedly doubled his tally for the night, running between the posts after wonderful work by Jacob Fairbank and Will Calcott.

The pace of the game was a joy to behold, but it was largely stemming from the Panthers being on the front foot.

In the ascendancy, they didn’t take their foot off the gas and after Jouffret broke clear yet again, he passed it right to Ben Tibbs who in turn found Saltonstall - the only change that Grix made to the side which beat York last Sunday - who went over for his first of the night on his 100th career appearance.

Joe Keyes missed his first conversion attempt of the evening, but Fax fans didn’t have long to wait for another score.

And it was that man, Jouffret, who was instrumental again, this time finding Maizen who darted over on the left-hand-side, as Fax took a 22-0 lead into the half-time break.

The last time these two sides met in this famous competition was in a thrilling quarter final tie at Odsal in 2019 which Halifax won 20-16.

This contest was not as close and, unsurprisingly, it only took Grix’s men eight minutes to add to their now seemingly unassailable advantage in the second half, with Saltonstall magically grabbing the ball from a lofted pass and getting his second of the night.

From then on, Fax controlled the game professionally as they aimed to shut out a lacklustre Bulls attack, although Saltonstall limped off out of the action.

It could have been even worse for the Bulls had Dan Murray managed to force himself over after another inventive pass from Jouffret late on.

But Fax had done more than enough to progress into the last-16.

Halifax: Woodburn-Hall, Walmsley, Maizen, Tibbs, Saltonstall, Jouffret, Keyes, Calcott, Moore, Murray, Kavanagh, Gee, Fairbank

Interchanges: Tangata, McComb, Lannon, Inman

Tries: Jouffret (2), Saltonstall (2), Maizen

Conversions: Keyes (3)

Bradford: Walker, Blackmore, Myers, Gill, Qareqare, Holmes, Patton, Rogers, Lilley, Scurr, Appo, C Butler, Thompson

Interchanges: R Butler, Foster, Johnson, Jowitt

Attendance: 2146