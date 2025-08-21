Three wins from their final three league fixtures will see Halifax Panthers secure a place in the Championship play-offs. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

Three wins from their final three league fixtures will see Halifax Panthers secure a place in the Championship play-offs.

Fax leap-frogged Doncaster into sixth after a strong second half display against rock bottom Hunslet at Odsal last Sunday.

And although the South Yorkshire can reclaim that vital last play-off spot in their game in hand over the Panthers this coming weekend, Kyle Eastmond’s men will be assured of a top six place should they be successful in their remaining trio of games at Barrow Raiders (Sunday, August 31), in their long-awaited return to The Shay against Widnes Vikings (Sunday, September 7), and, finally, in what could be a play-off decider away at Doncaster.

Ahead of a weekend off, assistant coach Jy-Mel Coleman told Panthers TV:

“We will enjoy the bye and we will rest and recuperate and get ready to go again for what is going to be a big three games.

“We need to concentrate on that first game first, the Barrow game, and turn up with the right mentality, like we did in the second half against Hunslet, and try to deliver an 80-minute performance. Hopefully, we will be on the right end of the score.

“We have shown in the big games that we have turned up with the right mentality. If we want to really do something this season then we need to turn up with the right mentality. We need to start off from minute one and kick on from there.

“It is a mentality thing. We didn’t start great (against Hunslet) and dropped our standards from where we needed to be.

“But in the second half we came out and performed and showed what we can do. We started to respect the ball and started to get the points that we deserved.”