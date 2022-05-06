Moore calls for Halifax Panthers to improve on 'mixed bag' win at Newcastle Thunder

The 25-year-old didn’t get on the scoresheet, but his impact proved pivotal as Fax took an early lead away in the north east.

Looking back on the match, the Cumbrian was happy with the two points but warned that his side were far from their best in the second-half.

He said: “A bit of a mixed bag really. Obviously, it’s good we’re getting the wins but I think by our standards, what we spoke about in the sheds after, that second half wasn’t good enough.

Brandon Moore

“They were one try away from being back in the game and I thought our defence let us down. I thought it was a scratchy second half, but it’s a win isn’t it.”

While the 80 minutes performance left a lot to be desired, the Panthers can still take positives from their deadly start. Halifax scored five of their six tries in the opening half-hour.

Moore added: “We know our attack looks after itself. We’ve got some really good players. We’ve got some players in form, playing well. It’s just the other side of the game at the minute. We’re a team that likes to pride ourselves on our ‘D’, so it’s something to improve on over the next couple of weeks.”

Next up for the Panthers is a home clash against the Sheffield Eagles at the Shay - a team they beat in all three of their previous Betfred Championship outings.