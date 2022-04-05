More Halifax Panthers games to be televised by Premier Sports
Two fixtures featuring Halifax Panthers are among the eight Betfred Championship games that will be televised by Premier Sports during June and July.
Panthers' trip to Barrow Raiders on June 27 has been confirmed in the Premier Sports' schedule and it will be quickly followed by Panthers' home clash with York City Knights on Monday, July 11.
There will also be full televised coverage of the Summer Bash, including the derby clash between Halifax and Bradford on Saturday, July 30.
Premier Sports Betfred Championship fixtures - June and July: Thurs June 2: Workington Town v London Broncos (12.30pm); Mon June 6: Featherstone Rovers v Bradford Bulls (7.45pm); Mon June 13: Leigh Centurions v Featherstone Rovers (7.45pm); Mon June 27: Barrow Raiders v Halifax Panthers (7.45pm); Fri July 8: Newcastle Thunder v Bradford Bulls (7.45pm); Mon July 11: Halifax Panthers v York City Knights (7.45pm); Mon July 18: York City Knights v Batley Bulldogs (7.45pm); Mon July 25: Whitehaven v Leigh Centurions (7.45pm).