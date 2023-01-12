The Halifax-born half back enjoyed an outstanding junior career at Siddal ARLFC, winning three division one titles, three Halifax cups, two Yorkshire Cups, two Challenge Cups and a National Cup before signing an academy contract at Headingley.

Morgan was also part of the Rhinos academy side that won the Academy Grand Final in 2022, beating St Helens 26-22 at Totally Wicked Stadium in September.

The 18 year-old scored a try on his Leeds Rhinos debut against Bradford Bulls at Odsal in January 2022, and joins Simon Grix’s side looking for a taste of senior rugby heading into 2023.

Kai Morgan. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

Grix said: “We are grateful to Rohan and Leeds for lending us Kai for a couple of weeks. He’s a local lad, Siddal junior, of an age where he needs to have a look at men’s rugby to see where he is at.