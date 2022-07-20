Murray signs new contract with Halifax Panthers

The 26 year-old former Salford and Hull KR man first joined Fax on dual registration in 2017. He said: "Over these last two years, it's felt like home and I'm happy and enjoying it and it's hopefully being replicated on the pitch.

"Through the process, I thought I was playing some of my best rugby and I'm enjoying it. I get on with Simon [Grix] a lot, all the fans are great, and the club is run the way it should be so why not sign on for another two years.

"It says a lot that a lot of the same faces from my last period at the club are still here. The atmosphere of the club is brilliant, it's like a big family really so it was a no brainer really."

Dan Murray

Head coach Simon Grix said: "Dan's been in great form and it was an easy conversation. He's happy here and we're more than happy to keep him.

"For me, he has to be up there with the best front rowers in the competition. He's not always flash, yes he's scored some tries this season but I think it's the stuff that you don't always get a lot of recognition for, big effort and enthusiasm, which I really like in my forwards, and Dizzy's got lots of that.