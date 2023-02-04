The campaign - Grayson’s first as part of a five-man consortium which took over the ownership of the club in October - marks Fax’s 150th anniversary, with numerous celebratory events planned throughout the next few months.

However, the question remains if there will be an even bigger celebration at The Shay come October, led by head coach Simon Grix.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Words are cheap, you have got to be able to back that up,” said Grayson, who started following the side as a six-year-old in the 1960s. “In terms of this year it will be decided by promotion or relegation and I think we have got one of, if not the best, coaches in the Championship, personally. He is an up and coming coach who is making great strides and has got a fantastic chemistry with the players. They play for him.

New Halifax Panthers chairman Dave Grayson thinks the 2023 Championship season will be ‘competitive’ and ‘entertaining’ - but firmly believes the club has ‘one of the best coaches’ in the division.

“They are also very good rugby players. It is a young team who caused some problems last year on the field in terms of our style of play. I think it has been some of the most entertaining rugby I have seen at The Shay since we have been down here.

“We have kept the nucleus of that side and added to that. My expectation is that we are going to be pushing and that we are not going to have a Leigh who ran away with everything.

“There are other clubs who have bought players and are building to try and get that promotion spot. But we just need to keep going about our business and trust in the people we have got in charge of the rugby side and let those players play with a bit of freedom and see where we get to. And then, who knows?

“I think we are going to get about seven or eight clubs who can all beat each other. We may lose one weekend but then some clubs around us may have lost as well, so it might not be as bad. Or, if you get on a nice little winning run, and other clubs around you are beating each other, you can suddenly see yourself shooting up the table or indeed getting to the top.

“I really do think it will be a competitive league this year but a very entertaining one.”

Asked about his thoughts on Grix’s squad for the forthcoming season, Grayson said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The style of rugby for us is better when the better weather comes. I think our pack is stronger this year and have recruited quite well there for the heavier grounds.

“We’re just seeing how we get on to start with as it has to be someone who is going to add more value to the team than what we have currently got.

“We will not be rushing out there but if the right person comes along and we have a need for that, then we will look into it.

“But Simon is very confident in the squad that he has got and, to be honest, so am I.”

Advertisement Hide Ad