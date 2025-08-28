New format for rugby league outside Super League announced for 2026

WARRINGTON, ENGLAND - JUNE 17: General view of the Rhino Rugby League ball before the Ladbrokes Challenge Cup Quarter-Final match between Warrington Wolves and Wigan Warriors at Halliwell Jones Stadium on June 17, 2017 in Warrington, England. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

The Championship and League One will be combined in a single division outside the Super League in 2026, the Rugby Football League have confirmed.

The news follows the announcement last month that Super League will be expanded from 12 clubs to 14.

Several fixture formats are being considered following consultation with the Championship and League One teams, but no final announcement will be made until after the number and identity of clubs in each competition is confirmed on October 16.

However, the decision does mean that the middle eights, that had been scheduled for the end of the 2025 season to determine promotion and relegation between the Championship and League One, will no longer take place.

The Championship Play-Offs will still take place, with the winners of the Grand Final receiving £100,000 and 0.25 club grading points, while the League One champions will still receive £25,000 and a trophy.

Nigel Wood OBE, who has chaired the Strategic Review, said: “Following the decision of the Betfred Super League clubs that the elite competition should expand to 14 clubs in 2026, subject to conditions, this is a logical and equally exciting next step.

“The Championship and League One clubs have been extensively consulted and were virtually unanimous that the two divisional structure for the part time game wasn’t working as well as it ought, particularly League One – and it is a great credit to the Championship clubs that they recognised that position.

“There are so many historic and ambitious clubs outside the Super League, and we believe this will not only enhance their attendances and finances, but also make them more attractive for investment.

“It will provide an attractive and compelling fixture list for all clubs outside the Betfred Super League – and mean they all kick off the 2026 season with the opportunity to win the Betfred Championship, which will remain a key step towards earning promotion to the Super League.”