But, as the club prepares to celebrate its 150th year, he is on a mission to secure more special anniversaries in the future.

Ever since being hoisted over a Thrum Hall turnstile by his dad as a six year old in 1967, Grayson’s blood has been blue and white. A few days later, the same small boy from Boothtown cried all the way home from “an absolutely freezing cold Watersheddings” after a defeat at Oldham.

He was still hooked. And, as the years passed, he seemed destined to make a difference. The lifelong fan worked on the supporters trust board, before moving on to the club’s board where he has held important roles as operations director and managing director.

Halifax Panthers chairman Dave Grayson at The Shaw

Now, arguably, he holds his most crucial position yet - as chairman following October’s announcement of a five-man consortium taking ownership of the historic club.

“It is a massive honour and privilege,” says Grayson on his latest involvement. “To stand on the terraces, which I still like to do, and feel the passion of people when they are supporting their team is great as I feel exactly the same.

“But I am also privileged to be instrumental in the development of the club and looking after the club. I have been involved in different aspects of the club, so I think I have done my apprenticeship in that sense.

“There is something special about Halifax’s fans and the people involved with it. I genuinely believe that this is a family club. We all support each other.”

Reflecting on the history of the club, and it’s 150th anniversary year, while recollecting his own fond memories, Grayson said: “I think it is a fantastic achievement.

"Many boards before have done a great job in their time and now I hope we can do the same in ours. Hopefully there will be another 150 year celebration if we’ve done our job properly and other boards in the future do the same.

“We are a northern town full of heritage and history, and the rugby league has been a key part of that throughout that time, and we have had some fantastic highlights.

“Seeing my hometown club win the Challenge Cup in a nail-biting game at Wembley - it was just an awesome experience. Walking through the stadium and just seeing a sea of blue and white and the cacophony of noise was something I will never forget.

"My son was born that year so I ended up calling him Chris after Chris Anderson!

“We were also one of the founding members of Super League; we won the Championship Grand Final against Featherstone at Warrington in 2010. We want more of that to come.

“We have just been in the wilderness for too long but I am hoping to add something so people can get some enjoyment back like I had in ’87 and in the 70s and see us win a few things.

“That has to be the ambition. We are well respected in rugby league and long may that continue.

"I like to get the foundations in first and build on those. You see a lot of clubs where it is boom and bust, having lived the dream for a while.

“But if you want the club for another 150 years, you have got to have those foundations in place. That is certainly a mission of mine.”

