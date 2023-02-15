​Halifax Panthers Wheelchair Rugby League Club are dedicated to promoting the sport of wheelchair rugby league and providing opportunities for players of all abilities to get involved.

The club is made up of a talented group of athletes, including current England squad World Cup winners, who are passionate about the sport and the positive impact it can have on their lives and in the community.

With the support of ACL Industrial Flooring, the club will be able to continue its success and reach a continued wider audience.

The sponsorship will help provide the club with resources it needs to grow and expand while also allowing the athletes to focus on their training and development.

Andrew Hawkins of ACL Industrial Flooring said: “We are thrilled to be able to support such a worthy and successful club and are looking forward to working with Halifax Wheelchair Rugby League Club over the next few years and beyond.

"The sport of wheelchair rugby league is growing in popularity, and we are excited to be a part of its continued success.”

Donna Turner, Chair for Halifax Panthers Wheelchair RLFC said: “It’s such a boost to have this commitment as we look to grow the club on the back of a huge amount of interest, post the World Cup.