Liam Whitton signed for Panthers in November.

Whitton, who was a close season signing from amateur club Siddal, leaves The Shay without making a single competitive appearance, with his sole outing in Fax colours coming in the pre-season game against Salford Red Devils in January.

Head coach Simon Grix said: “Liam requested a release on the grounds that he knew he was down the order with us and is just desperate to play regularly, which we don’t feel he is ready for here.

"It’s very disappointing as Liam has trained well and obviously has talent. It’s a shame as Liam knew he would need to be patient but the lure of weekly rugby in a familiar environment at Siddal was too much.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It doesn’t really effect us at all as Liam was on a longer term development plan. I stand by my opinion that he has the talent to play at our level but it just wasn’t going to happen over night.