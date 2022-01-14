Nine Halifax Panthers players to make debut in clash with Wakefield Trinity
Halifax Panthers boss Simon Grix has named nine debutants in his 23-man squad ahead of Sunday's pre-season fixture against Wakefield Trinity.
Friday, 14th January 2022, 3:25 pm
The home clash is also a testimonial game for recently retired Panther and former Trinity full-back Scott Grix.
Panthers squad: Lachlan Walmsley, Greg Worthington, Joe Arundel, James Saltonstall, Cory Aston, Joe Keyes, Adam Tangata, Brandon Moore, Ben Kavanagh, Matt Garside, Jacob Fairbank, Kyle Wood, Elliot Morris, Will Calcott, Ed Barber, Zack McComb, Brad Knowles, Titus Gwaze, Ben Tibbs, Louis Jouffret, Cole Oakley, Kevin Larroyer, Scott Grix.