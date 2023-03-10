Fax have already suffered a 46-22 league defeat at the Millennium Stadium this season in round two of the Championship season, which has helped Rovers to five wins out of five.

But Grix says his boys will be returning to the other side of West Yorkshire to “enjoy” the occasion.

He said: “There is an expectation to win no matter who you are playing against at this club. The last time we went there we had a good final quarter. It would be nice to start with a good quarter this week.

“But there is no pressure on us. I don’t think there is any pressure on anyone going to Fev. We’ll just go and try and enjoy it.

“The win (against Batley) has given us a nice feeling again and we’ll have had a nice positive week. I would love to progress in the cup but the result is not my focus this week. It’s about putting in another good performance and building towards the next league game.”

Asked if having already played Featherstone this season will benefit his side, Grix said:

“You know what to expect I suppose. But I think we all knew what to expect when we first went because all the personnel has changed and you know what you are going into and how they play.

Lachlan Walmsley going over for his second try against Batley Bulldogs last weekend.

“If we can get our last quarter to look like that in the first quarter and give ourselves a chance, that’s the thing. It’s about not really worrying too much about the outcome of the game; it’s more about can we build on what we have done against Batley and take little steps forward and hopefully find the full confidence and rhythm we have shown in the past.”

Grix also confirmed that although Ben Kavanagh passed an HIA in last Sunday’s 20-16 victory over Batley Bulldogs, the prop was left “a bit rattled.”

He said: “He was just really flat on energy. I don’t know if that’s a bit of emotion and stress around that noise where we ask questions about why aren’t we going well or why aren’t we doing this. Everyone has been doing soul-searching.