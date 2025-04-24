Action from Halifax Panthers v Bradford Bulls on Good Friday. Photo by Simon Hall.

Halifax Panthers will be looking to return to winning ways in the Championship on Sunday, April 27, when they host London Broncos at The Shay (kick off 3pm).

Winning had become a habit for Kyle Eastmond’s men until their six-game league victory sequence came to an unfortunate end at home to fierce rivals Bradford Bulls on Good Friday.

Despite the narrow 12-8 defeat, Fax remain top of the table by two points, with the new head coach insisting there is still plenty of learning to be done.

Eastmond told the Courier:

Fax fans. Photo by Simon Hall.

“Let’s get back to work. Let’s learn from things, let’s learn as a group, not just the players, but everyone. Let’s improve and come back next week (against London) with a win.

“I love it here. It’s a great challenge and it is one that I am really enjoying. It is something where you can learn every week. We will keep doing that. We will keep learning and keep improving and see where we go.

“For me, I have learned a lot about my team, a group of lads who I met six months ago. And the truth is you won’t know everything about them. You need to go through some things to learn what we have got in the building, what doesn’t work, what does work.

“I learnt a lot against Bradford. A hell of a lot. And that is going to put us in good stead to improve the team and get us to where we want to get to.”

Asked what the secret was to the stunning turnaround at Fax, with the club avoiding relegation with a couple of games to spare in 2024, Eastmond replied:

“There is no secret. We work unbelievably hard and I have got a great set of people around me. There is a lot that goes into that.

“I have got people around me that prepare the team the right way from a physical point of view, I have got people around me who are willing to put the effort in to prepare the team for what’s coming and the team goes out and deliver.

“We didn’t quite get there (against Bradford). That’s okay. We have just got to keep working harder.”