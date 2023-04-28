Both of Halifax’s main sporting clubs have games to savour next month.

While Chris Millington has miraculously guided FC Halifax Town to an FA Trophy final appearance at Wembley against Gateshead on Sunday, May 21, Simon Grix’s Panthers face a mouthwatering meeting with the Super League giants - which is scheduled to take place at The Shay over the same weekend.

But Grix believes the club ‘will do what we can’ to ensure the game does not take place on the same day. He said:

Halifax Panthers’ head coach Simon Grix has issued a plea to the rugby league authorities to ensure the club’s last-16 Challenge Cup tie with world champions St Helens - who they thrillingly beat in the famous 1987 final - does not clash with the Shaymen’s own special big day. (Photo credit: James Marsden)

“I think it would make complete sense not to play on the same day but I am not sure how much control we have over all that. I think we will do what we can to ensure it is not on the same day.

“I know a lot of Halifax rugby fans have planned to go down because a lot support both clubs and want to see both teams do well. We need to get the most out of it and maximise it.

“When both clubs are going well it can only be better for our town. It is a good story that FC Halifax Town get to go to Wembley and we’re in for a shot ourselves in the background, with the 1895 Cup.

“It’s an opportunity for the people of Halifax to go down to Wembley and watch them (the Shaymen). I would implore them to go and watch it and give them all the support they need to bring it home but it does make it a little bit tricky for us if we are to play on the Sunday.

Fax beat Bradford Bulls last Saturday to set up the mouthwatering clash with St Helens next month. (Photo credit: Simon Hall)

“However, the RFL, and I am sure St Helens, are generally always quite easy to deal with and are understanding of the issues you face. For us to maximise the opportunity of bringing the world champions to Halifax it makes total sense to arrange the fixture for a day that suits everyone.

“It will be a good weekend for sport for our town and hopefully we can both put in good shifts.”

On the prospect of facing St Helens, who were crowned champions of the world after their dramatic 13-12 World Club Challenge victory over another set of Panthers, from Penrith in Australia back in February, Grix admired:

“It’s been a long time since St Helens have been to The Shay so that will be nice. It is also a big opportunity to invite the world champions and hopefully we can make the most of it as a club and get plenty of people into it to see them and watch us in a David v Goliath contest.

“They are always good days when you play these big Super League teams. Hopefully we can put in a performance to be proud of. For our lads it’s an opportunity to see how they fair against such opposition.

“Games don’t come any tougher but there will be some nostalgia too. It was a long time ago (Fax’s 1987 Challenge Cup win against St Helens at Wembley) but people still talk about it a lot now.