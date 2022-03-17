Oakley joins Dewsbury Rams on short-term loan deal from Halifax Panthers
Halifax Panthers' Cole Oakley has joined Betfred Championship side Dewsbury Rams on an initial two week loan deal.
Head coach Simon Grix told the Panthers' website he sees the move as a chance for Oakley to show what he can do at this level.
“Cole will go to Dewsbury to get some minutes under his belt” said Grix.
“With the reserves at Huddersfield only just starting up, he has had one game there so very little time on the field in the last month really after a pretty solid pre season.
"We’ve got good senior playing as starters in those positions so chances have been hard to come by so far for Cole and this provides an opportunity to play at Championship level, which will do him good and provide us both a yardstick.”