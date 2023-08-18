Fax, currently in the final play-off position, return to the capital for the third time in five weeks, this time looking to extend their advantage over the Broncos, who sit in eighth, to three points, with five games to play.

And Grix admitted he was only able to celebrate the club’s Wembley success for a short period before focussing on this weekend’s trip to the Cherry Red Records Stadium.

He said: “London are right next to us in the table and it is an important game. They are all important between now and the end of the season because of the position we find ourselves in.

Simon Grix, with Batley head coach Craig Lingard after the 1895 Cup final last Saturday, is now preparing for six more finals in the league with Halifax Panthers. (Photo by Simon Hall)

“Although it was a great weekend, and a great memory made and something that can’t be taken away, you have got to get on with the next job quickly.

“It’s a weird life, the coaching life. I’m guilty of this, and it’s something I need to get better at, but I find it hard to enjoy the wins. In my head, straight after the Wembley game, myself and the staff were talking about how do we go about next week and what are we going to do? What do we need to be better at, what do we need to do to get the points at London?

“It’s hard to switch off from that.”

And with six games left for Halifax to secure their play-off spot, Grix believes there are still “a lot of twists and turns to come yet.”

He said: “The league has been bonkers this year. There have been results where you think, ‘I didn’t see that coming.’

“There are still a lot of twists and turns to come yet. Relegation and play-offs, I don't think those places are going to be decided until the very end.