Panthers announce signing of half-back Jouffret

Louis Jouffret

The 26-year-old was most at Whitehaven in the second division, helping them to a play-off spot in the 2021 season.

He played for the Cumbrian side between 2015-16, making 35 appearances. He has also featured for Toulouse, Batley, Featherstone and SO Avignon in French Elite 1.

“I’m really pleased to be have sign for Halifax,” Jouffret said on social media.

Meanwhile, Connor Robinson has left the club to take up a contract outside the Championship.

Robinson joined Halifax from York City Knights and was a regular in the squad until an injury put him out of action.

Ian Croad, football director said: “We would like to thank Connor for his contribution to the club and wish him well in his next move. He will always be welcome at The Shay when time allows for him to visit.”