Panthers announce their squad numbers for 2022 season

Halifax Panthers have announced their squad numbers for the 2022 Championship season.

By Tom Scargill
Wednesday, 22nd December 2021, 11:58 am
Halifax Panthers

They are:

1. James Woodburn-Hall

2. Lachlan Walmsley

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

3. Greg Worthington

4. Joe Arundel

5. James Saltonstall

6. Cory Aston

7. Joe Keyes

8. Adam Tangata

9. Brandon Moore

10. Daniel Murray

11. Ben Kavanagh

12. Matt Garside

13. Jacob Fairbank

14. Kyle Wood

15. Elliot Morris

16. Will Calcott

17. Ed Barber

18. Matty Gee

19. Zack McComb

20. Brad Knowles

21. Titus Gwaze

22. Ben Tibbs

23. Liam Whitton

24. Louis Jouffret

25. Cole Oakley

31. Kevin Larroyer

PanthersHalifax Panthers