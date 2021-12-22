Panthers announce their squad numbers for 2022 season
Halifax Panthers have announced their squad numbers for the 2022 Championship season.
They are:
1. James Woodburn-Hall
2. Lachlan Walmsley
3. Greg Worthington
4. Joe Arundel
5. James Saltonstall
6. Cory Aston
7. Joe Keyes
8. Adam Tangata
9. Brandon Moore
10. Daniel Murray
11. Ben Kavanagh
12. Matt Garside
13. Jacob Fairbank
14. Kyle Wood
15. Elliot Morris
16. Will Calcott
17. Ed Barber
18. Matty Gee
19. Zack McComb
20. Brad Knowles
21. Titus Gwaze
22. Ben Tibbs
23. Liam Whitton
24. Louis Jouffret
25. Cole Oakley
31. Kevin Larroyer