Panthers boss Grix pays tribute to retiring former Halifax team-mate Finn

In his 19 years as a player, Finn made appearances for the likes of Halifax, Wakefield Trinity, Castleford Tigers and most recently Dewsbury Rams. The 37-year-old also represented Ireland on the international stage.

Speaking about Finn, the current Panthers head coach said: “I played at Halifax with Finny. We played a bit of reserves and first team games together before we went our separate ways. Scott [Grix] has played with him and the three of us have played for Ireland together.

“Scott and Liam have played their junior career and obviously a bit of Ireland as well. Wakefield too so they’ve got a longer playing history than I do.”

Grix praised the player’s attitude – especially his resilience to people who doubted his talents.

“He’s a good bloke and another one who was told he wasn’t good enough and wasn’t going to make it. He proved a lot of people wrong and he’s proved to be a very good player, not only in Championship but Super League as well.”

The Panthers boss also hopes Finn can remain involved in the sport in some capacity.

“He’ll be moving on to whatever’s next. It’s a shame if he wasn’t involved in the game. He’s got a really good rugby brain and understanding, better than most to my knowledge.