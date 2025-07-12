Panthers end losing run in style with fine win over Toulouse

Halifax Panthers

Halifax Panthers secured their first win in eight Championship games against table-toppers Toulouse to Odsal.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fax’s 20-14 defeat at lowly London Broncos last weekend condemned Kyle Eastmond’s men to a seventh straight loss as they slipped out of the top six for the first time this season.

But they showed real fighting spirit to overcome a Toulouse side who had won nine of their previous ten games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Toulouse took an early lead through Benjamin Laguerre’s try but James Saltonstall’s effort soon cancelled that out.

Louis Jouffret’s try and Jack Hansen’s conversion then put Fax 10-4 up before another Saltonstall try and another Hansen kick extended the lead by another six points.

Ellis Gillam’s try, followed by a conversion, reduced the gap to 16-10 after the interval, but the Panthers went over again through David Nofoaluma, with Hansen again converting, making it 22-10.

A Jouffret penalty gave the Panthers two more points before Radean Robinson’s try and the subsequent conversion made it 24-16.

But another Jouffret try, and his conversion, rounded off a fantastic evening for the Panthers late on, with the final score of 30-16.